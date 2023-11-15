DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is dead after police found his body inside a shuttered factory over the weekend.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the Decatur Police Department received a tip concerning a building at Main and Green Streets on Nov. 10. While investigating, officers found 48-year-old Brandon Rhoads dead inside. He had been down for “quite some time” before he was discovered.

Day added that an investigation indicated Rhoads was taking electrical parts from the factory without authorization. He was found next to an electrically charged panel, and an autopsy determined that Rhoads had been electrocuted.

Rhoads’ body was identified using recent dental records. Once an identity was established, Day said he began a search for Rhoad’s family and just recently notified them of his death.

An inquest into Rhoads’s death is pending.