DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur.

Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to the hospital via ambulance after he was shot multiple times.

Day said that the shooting occurred near the area of Main and Haworth Streets in Decatur.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow at the McClean County Coroner’s morgue in Bloomington, Ill.

The coroner said an inquest is pending.