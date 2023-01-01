DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said they responded to a report of a man shot several times on New Year’s Eve.

Police arrived at the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. and located a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was then transported to a local hospital where he died.

Decatur detectives are continuing to investigate the situation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case can call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 and Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.