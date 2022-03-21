BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) – One Decatur man has been connected to several criminal damage cases throughout central Illinois.

Howard D. Lovelady is accused of smashing windows with a baseball bat at Masonic lodges and similar buildings. One of those lodges is in Blue Mound.

Police said they do not know what the suspect’s motive was.

“Blue Mound, Taylorville, Arcola… Not sure why he targeted those areas… If he has issues with the Masons, uncertain,” Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb said.

The suspect was spotted on security footage across the street in Blue Mound. He’s also accused of hitting the temple in Decatur.

Lovelady was arrested in that city in February.