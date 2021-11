SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While many people were catching bags of candy over the Halloween weekend, a Decatur man was reeling in a large haul of his own.

Eric Newbon caught a 90-pound catfish Saturday at Lake Springfield. The fish measured 4-feet, 7-inches long and 37 inches around.

Eric’s mother, Pat, said Eric had to enlist the help of his cousin to bring the fish to shore. It took them an hour to reel it in.