DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is dead after police officials said he was beaten to death on Friday.

Officials said that officers were dispatched to the area of Wood and 16th Streets just before 3 p.m. for a report of a battery. When they arrived, officers found a 54-year-old man with blunt force injuries. The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department also responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone who has information that can help Decatur Police are asked to call them at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.