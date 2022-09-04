DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday.

Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate and they developed probable cause to arrest 26-year-old Carlos Saucedo-Nava.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for a house near Hill Avenue and Marietta Street and found Saucedo-Nava inside. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Macon County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the domestic violence situation is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Macon County Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477)