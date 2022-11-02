DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed he engaged in voter fraud during the primary election.

David Badon is accused of violating the Illinois Election Code by voting twice, a Class 3 felony in the State of Illinois. Officials said Badon voted early at the Macon County Clerk’s Office on May 20 and then voted again on Election Day, June 28, at his assigned precinct polling place. Officials added that surveillance cameras captured him casting a ballot on both days.

After his arrest, Badon was released from the Macon County Jail with a notice to appear in court on Dec. 2.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Macon County Clerk and State’s Attorney in the investigation.