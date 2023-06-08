DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur is under arrest and charged with first-degree murder after police officials said he called them and admitted to killing his ex-wife early Thursday morning.

Chief Shane Brandel said in a press release that the department’s dispatch was called by Gary Russell, 52, around 4 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the area of Dwight Drive and Veronica Vista Drive and found Russell outside the address he provided.

Inside that home, officers found a 64-year-old woman dead. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigating detectives determined that Russell and the victim had been previously married, but still lived together. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Macon County Jail.

“I want to thank the dispatcher involved in this incident for their calm reaction and response to this call,” Brandel said. “This type of call is very unusual for a dispatcher, so their handling of it helped safely manage this situation.”

The investigation into this crime is still ongoing. Anyone who has information about it is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.