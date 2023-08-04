SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested in Springfield on Friday after authorities said he stole a car in Sangamon County and then fought with officers.

Officials said 32-year-old Tavon Price was arrested after a brief chase with Springfield Police officers. Price is accused of hijacking the car in eastern Sangamon County and driving it into Springfield just before 1 p.m. Officers started to chase the car but terminated the pursuit.

A few minutes later, the car crashed at the intersection of Chatham Road and Wabash Avenue. Price got out of the car and tried to run away, but officers caught up to him.

Officials said that Price tried to hit the officers with an object, which led to a K9 being deployed. Despite being bitten on the right side of his body, Price continued to fight until he was tased into submission.

He was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital to receive treatment of minor injuries. Officials added that Price faces multiple charges as a result of the incident.