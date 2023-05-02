DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you ever wanted to decorate a trash can, now is your chance. The Decatur Park District announced that along with the Decatur Area Arts Council, they are looking for groups to help beautify Decatur area parks in this unique way.

The park district said schools, camps, families, and groups are all invited to transform a trash can with the help of paint and some creativity. They said the beautified cans will be displayed at Lake Fest from July 7-9 and then transferred to Decatur area parks.

Officials provided the following rules ahead of decorating:

Participants will be provided a metal trash barrel (primed with white paint) upon which to create their design. The barrels are approximately 3’ tall and 20” with a total surface area of 400 square inches.

Artists will be provided 1 quart each of primary paint colors (red, blue, yellow) to mix in order to create the colors they wish to utilize.

Barrels must be designed vertically.

Designs must be suitable for public viewing by all ages.

The Decatur Park District reserves the right to not display any barrel at its discretion if the barrel is deemed not suitable for public viewing.

The barrels will serve as trash cans in the parks and will not last forever. Normal wear and tear will happen and the barrels will be displayed as long as they are in good condition. The anticipated lifespan is 2-3 years.

Park officials said groups can submit their applications or find more information online. They said paint will be supplied and trash cans will be available for pick-up the week of May 8 at the Decatur Park District Administration Office located on Riverside Avenue.

Trash cans must be returned by June 26.

Officials said the project is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Macon County.