Decatur Library to reopen to the public

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Decatur Public Library said they are reopening to the public.

In a news release, Health of Programs Alissa Henkel said the library will be reopening for in-person services on Tuesday. While they are opening back up to the public, there are a couple things that will remain changed for right now.

“At this time, we ask that time in the library be limited to finding materials and checking out, in order to limit close contact.”

There will be no onsite programs. All meetings and programming will remain virtual.

Those needing to access computers will only be able to do so for one hour per day.

Also, aside from the chairs used at the public computer stations, there will be no seating available on the floor.

The Local History Room will continue to be closed at this time. You can email or call (217) 421-9766 for help with research.

When you are in the library, properly worn masks will be required when using in-person services. Officials said, “If you are unable to wear a mask for personal reasons, please make use of our contactless services, such as curbside, or contact us to work out individual arrangements. We want to provide the safest and best service to all of our community.”

The library will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The library will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.