DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Decatur are trying a new tactic to steer kids away from crime.

Young men ages 12 to 18 are part of the Street-Smart Male Violence Prevention Program.

It’s a partnership between the Decatur police, Boys and Girls Club and Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program. The eight-week course focuses on teaching young men valuable lessons like how to handle conflict, bullying and the dangers of gangs. Professor Evyonne Hawkins believes the program is greatly needed.

“This is a time period when a lot of them seem to start getting into trouble,’ Hawkins said. “So, our main goal is to try and prevent that from happening.”

The males meet every Thursday with talks about building positive relationships, handling conflict and relationships with girls. Students are also taught to make good choices and are rewarded for showing up for class. Sixth grader Ya’Hahn Reed got a certificate for perfect attendance and said he gained valuable lessons he’ll pass down to his younger siblings.

“I can teach them how to be polite, say thank you and be grateful,” Reed said.

Officer Javion Crisman said the classes had a positive effect on his job.

“A lot of times, policing can be very siphoned into one direction,” Reed said. “But getting that different life, that positivity of the children and the youth, it’s a completely different perspective and I’ve had nothing but a benefit from it.”

Students who completed the course will be treated to a white sox game in June. Program officials said they hope to continue the program next year and expand it further.