DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council honored two Lake Patrol officers after they saved a man’s life.

Officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene were recognized at Monday’s council meeting for their courageous actions that rescued a man from the lake on July 4.

City officials said Lake Patrol received a report of a man swimming near the dam buoys at about 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found the man disoriented and combative. He refused officers’ command to get into the patrol boat and swam towards the Route 51 bridges.

Officials said the officers worried about the man’s safety as the release of water over the dam created a dangerous current. Officers McCoy and Greene jumped into the water, led the man to a patrol boat and took him back to shore to receive medical treatment.

City staff believed the swimmer could have been swept over the dam without Officers McCoy and Greene’s quick thinking and heroic actions. The Mayor and City Council thanked the two officers for their feat.