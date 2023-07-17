DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a weekend house fire in Decatur was found to be arson.

The fire happened near Colorado and Nevada Drives just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said firefighters arrived to find a vacant, boarded-up house with heavy fire coming through the roof.

There were no utilities connected to the house and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by pulling off the boards and using handheld hoses. No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.

Officials added that the Battalion Chief on the scene completed a preliminary investigation and then called the Fire Marshal’s Office for assistance. The investigation into the fire and who started it is under investigation.