DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

At 7:32 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of West Hunt Street and North Taylor Avenue in response to fire at a single-story home, possibly with a person still inside. Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire with hoses and through venting the roof. It was extinguished in less than half an hour. The fire was determined to have started in the living room.

The reported occupant was found in the kitchen. The man had been hurt in the fire and died as a result, Decatur Fire said.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. The Decatur Fire Department, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Decatur Police Department, and the Macon County Coroner are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.

Decatur Fire noted that no working smoke detectors were heard or found during the incident. They and other officials urge everyone to check smoke alarms in their homes and change the batteries as needed.