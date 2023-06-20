DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced that they will host a free citywide cleanup on Saturday, July 8.

City officials said the event is in partnership with Waste Management. They said Decatur residents can dispose of large items for free. Items must be placed in roll-off bins located within the parking lot.

Residents will have to unload items as there will not be assistance to place items into the roll-offs, officials reported. They said items like old furniture, mattresses, and household items can be disposed of during this cleanup.

The city said they will only accept a limited number of tires, electronics, appliances, computers, and monitors from each vehicle. They advise that no paint or yard waste will be allowed.

Those who participate in the event must have proof of Decatur residency, city officials said. They said the cleanup event is scheduled from 8 a.m.-noon on July 8 in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.

The City of Decatur’s citywide cleanups are part of the City’s Neighborhood Revitalization initiative designed to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods, city officials said.