Decatur hopes to distribute more COVID relief money

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Decatur is trying to speed up getting people rent and utility relief.

Decatur gave out about $50,000 in COVID relief – but there’s still about $450,000 sitting there.

One city member says that’s a problem. David Horn says the application for help is too long. It was 20 pages and the city cut it down to eight.

But they’re calling on federal lawmakers to make it even easier.

They want to get the money to people who need it.

“Not only will this help the Decatur families, this will help families across the nation for which there may be millions of dollars in aid that is ready to be distributed,” said David Horn, a city council member.

Horn says some things in the application may not be necessary. If you’re a renter, you may not have that documentation.