DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A report released by state lawmakers and industry leaders Tuesday shows that care services are one of the state’s fastest-growing sectors, and the Covid-19 pandemic may be a driving force.

Demand for childcare providers and in-home assistance is high, and the state predicts it will only increase. In Macon County, one non-medical care service said they’re “always growing,” especially over the past six months.

“It just depends on the client level that we’re at – how many caregivers we’re going to need, but we’re constantly hiring on all levels in all four of our offices in central Illinois,” Synergy HomeCare Client Care Manager Doug Palmer said.

He said the pandemic gave people a lot to worry about, especially when it comes to elderly loved ones. He added that Synergy is always looking to hire “compassionate caregivers.”

“With the pandemic, they want to keep their families at home, and the clients want to stay home. The care that we’re able to provide to keep them in their homes is why we have that growth right now,” he said.