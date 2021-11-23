Decatur Hall of Fame names 2021 enshrines

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The next two members of the Decatur Hall of Fame were announced today.

At a press conference, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced Dr. Jeanelle Norman and Kevin Breheny as the Class of 2021.

Norman is the current president of the NAACP Decatur Branch and Breheny is credited with bringing several road projects to Decatur. Breheny is also credited with playing an “instrumental” role in major fundraising projects over the last three decades.

There were two inductees this year because last year’s induction was cancelled.