Decatur group looks to change City Council’s decision on marijuana

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council voted against allowing recreational marijuana sales.

Now a group is using a Facebook page to fight for a referendum.

The page has almost 1,000 members after 3 days. They want the issue to be put on the ballot in the march primary. Organizers were not surprised to see the turnout.

They believe the majority of the city disagrees with the councils decision.

“It’s amazing, because in this country, we have so many people that say, if you are a democrat we can’t work with you or oh if you are a republican we can’t work with you,” John Phillips, one of the organizers of the petition, said. “But we have crossed party lines. We have republicans and democrats.

Referendums in Illinois are non-binding.

So if it does make it on the ballot and passes, then the city council can still shut it down.