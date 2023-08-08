DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Beautify Decatur Coalition is cleaning up the city one car at a time and it’s bringing back an old method to do it.

The organization is partnering up with Speed Lube to help customers keep trash in their cars and off the roads. Every car that drives through the shop will get a free litter bag. It’s basically a plastic bag that will serve as an in-car trash can.

The hope is that drivers will put their old cups and bottles in the free gift instead of out the window. Beautify Decatur officials said it’s a way they controlled litter in the 50s and 60s. They’re hoping drivers can bring the trend back and keep Decatur streets clean.

“It becomes so unsightly and ugly. No one wants to see that. And even if you have beautiful bushes, litter up against it takes that away,” said Jill Davis, Co-Chair of the Beautify Decatur Coalition. “So we really want to have a clean, beautiful public presence of Decatur to our residents, as well as to visitors who come and go and travel on our thoroughfares as well.”

They said this is only the first step. They are offering free cigarette trash cans to businesses, and they’ll be giving anti-litter lessons to students in the fall.

Speed Lube’s manager said it’s their way of showing drivers they’re more than customers and they care about the city just as much as they do their cars.