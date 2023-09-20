DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-mile stretch of Jasper Street in Decatur is getting $10 million to bring it back to life.

City leaders in Decatur approved earlier this week a road map to revitalize the Jasper Street corridor between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive.

A year ago, the City of Decatur launched the Great Street Great Neighborhoods Initiative. They said Jasper Street has a lot of potential, and they want to see the area improved for the community.

The goal of the initiative is to create a safer environment that provides more opportunities. Some of the changes include bringing in small businesses, providing better housing and building new parks.

The idea behind the project was spurred by a series of questions.

“How do we bring neighborhood groups around common themes and goals, and how do we work with those groups to move those things forward and implement those things?” asked Community Development Director Cordaryl Patrick.

Patrick said that after a lot of planning, they came up with several proposals.

“We need better transportation. We want to feel safe, as it relates to transportation. We also want to be able to walk and bike safely along the Jasper Street corridor,” Patrick said. “We need, you know, better housing in these particular neighborhoods. They want to see placemaking opportunities in those neighborhoods, so opportunities for the neighbors to gather, so, gathering spaces. They also talked about the need for capacity building.”

Patrick knows the project is going to take a lot of time and effort, but he believes it will be well worth the wait.

“What we know is that it’s going to take a village to implement this project,” he said. “It’s not a city project. It’s a community project.”

The Boys and Girls Club is one community group on Jasper Street that will benefit from the initiative.

“That means a lot to us and to the parents that come to this facility,” said Shamika R. Madison, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club. “It provides a better atmosphere, and it makes Jasper Street, which is one of the most-used streets here in Decatur, look much better for the community.”

This project is expected to take about three years to complete.