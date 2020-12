DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Police in Decatur arrested a gang member on Christmas.

25-year-old Shawneen Comage Jr. is in custody for violation of parole, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said he was in a car that sped off when it encountered a patrol vehicle. They later found the car with Comage inside.

Police Chief Jim Getz said getting gang members off the streets is a high priority for the police department.