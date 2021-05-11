Decatur Foundation donates thrift shop to homeless shelter

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Memorial Foundation donated a thrift store to a local homeless shelter. It hopes to use the new location to raise money for their efforts to help protect homeless women and children in the city.

God’s Shelter of Love serves homeless women and children in Decatur. While the shop will still sell clothes, it will also double as a learning center for women to help them learn new skills.

“It might be in the plans to hire one or two of the ladies, over here and actually give them a job so when they leave us, that they can leave with a job that’s sustainable,” Dan Watkins, Director of God’s Shelter of Love, said.

God’s shelter of love plans to also build a workshop in the back for women to make things like clothes or pottery or rugs to sell in the store.

The store officially opens in July.