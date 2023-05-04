DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — International Firefighter Day celebrates first responders who work to keep us safe.

Decatur firefighter Andrew Alegria said he enjoys helping people and finds his job thrilling. He said some days can be hard and time away from his wife and kids are exhausting.

However, he said being a firefighter has always been a childhood dream and he loves working with people who share the same passion.

Alegria said people who want to join should be prepared to work hard and understand the importance of teamwork.