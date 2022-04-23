DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were dispatched to a house on Dunes Drive at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a fire on an exterior wall of a single-family home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found occupants gathered around the affected area on the south side of the house’s exterior.

According to the firefighters, the fire appeared to be out when they got to the reported location.

Fire crews then investigated the crawl space and found a small fire burning at the midpoint of the house, about 30 feet from damage on the outside of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Damage estimates are at $3,500 to the structure and no contents were lost.

The owners were not displaced and no one was hurt.

At the moment, the cause of the fire was determined to be wind-blown embers from a fire pit.