DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters said no one was hurt after an airplane’s engine caught fire.

In a news release, firefighters stated crews were called to the airport around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were responding to a report of a small plane on fire in an aisle between hangars.

When responders arrived on scene, they used a hose to put out a fire in the plane’s engine.

Again, no one was hurt. Additionally, there was no damage to the building.