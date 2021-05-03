Decatur firefighters deem early morning garage fire as suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur fire investigators deemed a Monday garage fire as suspicious.

In a news release, officials said it happened shortly before 5 a.m. near North Oakland and West Leafland avenues. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage, a vehicle parked outside of it as well as a large tree on fire.

Heat from the fire melted siding on the back of the house as well as the back of a nearby garage. Additionally, live wires burned off the pole on the back of the garage which officials said added another challenge for firefighters.

Crews put out the fire in 15 minutes.