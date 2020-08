CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Lawyers are trying to navigate how to practice social distancing in the courtrooms.

The pandemic has some wondering how jury trials will be conducted if the COVID-19 pandemic continues or gets worse. Courts have made many changes and implemented new requirements in the courtrooms to comply with health safety regulations. That also poses the question of how to operate as the COVID-19 stretches on longer than it already has.

The Champaign County courtrooms look much different than before the pandemic started. Plexiglass encloses the witness box, the jury box was reconstructed to create more room for social distancing, and there's a limit on the number of spectators allowed.