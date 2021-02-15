Decatur firefighters battle house fire, encourage proper safety with space heaters

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters said a house was a complete loss after a fire Monday morning.

Crews were called around 11:30 a.m. to a house near East Mueller and Railroad avenues. They said the homeowner “was trying to thaw out pipes and left the heater unattended.”

Captain Justin Kraus said it is important to make sure there is a 3-foot clearing around space heaters as well as ensure they are not left unattended. You should also never plug them into an extension cord.

While the space heater was present during the fire, Kraus said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was called in to help the homeowner. No one was hurt.