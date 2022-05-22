DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 20 firefighters were needed in Decatur to extinguish a fire that broke out in a vacant house Saturday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to 629 West Prairie Avenue at 6:41 p.m. and arrived four minutes later, finding heavy flames coming from the second floor windows. Neighbors advised the firefighters that the house was frequented by vagrants, but none were inside at the time of the fire.

Despite high heat hampering interior operations, firefighters were able to externally open a vent in the roof and extinguished the fire about four fours after first arriving. No one was injured, but the house sustained heavy damage from the fire and water.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, which remains undetermined.