Decatur firefighters battle flames at abandoned house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire officials said crews are investigating after an abandoned house caught fire Monday night.

In a news release, officials said firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. to a house near East Leafland Avenue and North Jasper Street. When they got there, crews found heavy smoke and fire throughout the house.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. “Crews primarily conducted defensive fire attack operations due to the poor condition and instability of the structure,” said officials.

Later that night, crews were called back to the house after they said it caught fire again. They stated this fire was considered suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.