Decatur firefighters battle fire at vacant house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight fire.

In a news release, fire officials said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a house near North Lowber Street and East Harrison Avenue. The house was vacant at the time and under renovation.

When crews arrived, they found “heavy fire, sparking and smoke from the rear of the building.” They were able to contain a majority of the fire damage to the kitchen, according to officials.

“Crews spent a considerable amount of time opening walls and ceilings to expose fire spread within the residence and cleared the scene at 02:30,” said officials.

No one was hurt. Damage was estimated at $4,000 to the property and $1,000 to its contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.