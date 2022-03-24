DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning that resulted in the deaths of two puppies.

The fire happened at 1641 North Edward Street at 10:30 a.m. A total of 16 firefighters in four engines and one ladder truck responded to the house; they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof. The firefighters deployed several hose lines and cut holes in the roof to release heat and smoke from the structure. The fire was under control by 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters rescued three dogs from the house after arriving on scene. A fourth dog was found alive after a search, but two of that dog’s puppies did not survive. The surviving dogs were turned over to Macon County Animal Control.

Firefighters determined the fire was electrical in nature and ruled it an accident. The second floor of the house was extensively damaged by the fire, which will result in the occupants – one adult and two children – to be displaced. They plan to stay with friends and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.