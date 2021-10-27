Decatur fire station 3 moves around the corner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur fire department retired an almost 100-year-old fire station Monday.

The old station was on Eldorado and Fairview, the new one is right around the corner on Fairview and Green street. The new firehouse is bigger and has more privacy for firefighters.

Station 3 Firefighter Andrew Alegria said, “Bigger station, bigger spot for a gym, the kitchen’s bigger, living area’s bigger; we all get our own individual bunk rooms now. It’s a lot nicer and we love it.”

Firefighters say they plan to have an open house of station three when they can get stuff organized.