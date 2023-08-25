DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to two instances on Thursday of smoldering electrical wiring causing alarm, all while the town’s heat index climbed as high as 121 degrees.

The first call occurred at 353 North Illinois Street. The Decatur Fire Department was informed of a possible house fire at 3:35 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later. While no fire or smoke was discovered, a burning odor was investigated.

Fire crews found an illegal power hookup and hot wiring in the attic, which charred ceiling beams and insulation. Due to the extreme heat, all crews worked to snuff out the smoldering wire.

Ameren assisted in shutting off the power while the American Red Cross was contacted to assist five adults. The call was completed at 4:45 p.m.

It would only be a few hours until firefighters were dispatched for another faulty wiring call. At 7:30 p.m., they responded to a report of light smoke coming from the roof of a home at 424 South Oakland Avenue.

The homeowner had contacted the department hours earlier due to a nonfunctioning power outlet. When fire crews arrived a second time, power was disconnected from the home and no hot spots were detected.

Firefighters did not discover any fires, but after ventilating the roof, they found smoke emerging from an area over the bathroom. More ventilation was cut above the smoking insulation.

The culprit was overheated electric wiring that had been previously damaged and scorched the insulation. All of the damaged insulation was removed and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat stress but was soon able to return to duty.