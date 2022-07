DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday.

Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside.

Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown out of the house. The fire was visible in the basement, but quickly extinguished.

No one was home during the fire.

The fire was out by around 12:15 a.m. Friday.