DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire is responding to a vacant building fire that is causing traffic backup.

It happened near East Marietta and North Water Street. Crews were called out there around noon. There was lots of smoke in the area as a result of the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

The fire chief said the Salvation Army brought food for the firefighters. A Decatur Mass Transit bus was also brought to the scene so crews could warm up.

A Decatur firefighter stands on a ladder while battling flames at a vacant building on January 20, 2022.

Icicles form on power lines as Decatur firefighters spray water to combat flames at a vacant building on January 20, 2022.

This is a developing story.