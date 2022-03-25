DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department responded to a heavy fire on William Street across from Jasper Park early Friday morning.

Fire officials said that they arrived at the scene at 2:15 a.m.

The fire started in a vacant house and moved to the attic of a neighboring residence, according to a new release. Four adults and four children were displaced after their home suffered extensive damage.

Decatur Fire shared a video of the fire on Facebook. They said that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious, and that it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact the Decatur Fire Department at 217-424-2811.