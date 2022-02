DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Late Wednesday night, Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire near East Geddes Avenue and North 23rd Street at around 11 p.m.

According to fire officials, none of the residents were hurt. The residents also managed to save two dogs and four puppies before firefighters arrived at the scene. However, eight other puppies died in the house fire.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was an accident. There was about $8,000 worth of damages to the home.