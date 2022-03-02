DECATUR , Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out in Decatur early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from the Decatur Fire Department’s 3rd Battalion responded to a house fire on Waggoner Street. At one point, the house was fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing into the air.

The house was unoccupied and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate after the fire was deemed suspicious. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 217-424-2811.