DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent house fire is under investigation after firefighters deemed it suspicious.

According to a news release from Decatur Fire, crews responded to a house fire near the corner of East Clay and South Stone streets Tuesday night. When they got there, crews found heavy fire coming from the front of the house, as well as the porch.

It took firefighters just over 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

Again, the cause of the fire is considered suspicious and is still under investigation.