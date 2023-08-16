DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating after a house fire Tuesday evening was determined to be a suspected case of arson.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived at a vacant home near Olive and Monroe Streets at 6:09 p.m., with smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Engine and truck crews acted swiftly in battling the fire, utilizing hand lines and venting the roof and windows. The fire was brought under control by 6:33 p.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.

An investigation conducted by Battalion Chief Wade Watson determined the origin of the fire to be suspicious. While the cause has yet to be determined, the fire is reported to have started in the living room.

The case continues to be investigated by the Decatur Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshall. Anyone with further information is asked to call 217-424-2811.