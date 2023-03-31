DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire hydrant flushing is coming to Decatur next month, city officials announced.

The Decatur Fire Department, in collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, will be assessing throughout April approximately 1,200 of the city’s 4,500 fire hydrants to ensure they are ready for use. Crews will be looking for operational deficiencies, lubricating discharge outlets and recording flow data, which officials said provides essential information for calculating the water available to support firefighting.

Officials added that this testing may result in water issues for nearby houses, namely temporary discoloration. While there are no health and safety issues associated with discolored water, people should ensure that water is clear before doing laundry. Nonclear water could stain clothing; people should not bleach or dry stained clothing, as this will set the stain permanently.

Stains can be removed by rewashing wet clothing with a rust-removing compound.

Flushing is scheduled for weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during April. Anyone wanting more information can contact the Decatur Fire Department at 217-424-2811.