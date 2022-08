DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire Department extinguished a house on fire late Sunday night.

The fire happened around 11pm on Shadow Drive. Dispatchers alerted firefighters while all occupants escaped, a dog was stuck inside. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue the dog.

Investigators said the fire started because fireplace ashes were being stored in an improper container. No one was injured.