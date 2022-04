DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters rushed to the scene after learning about an explosion that occurred at the Voestalpine Nortrak early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched at around 4:20 a.m.

Officials believe the fire was caused by the explosion of a molten metal foundry furnace. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is considered accidental at this time.

All employees were able to safely evacuate without any injuries.