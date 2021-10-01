DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to three overnight fires they said are considered suspicious.

In a news release, officials said firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. to a house near East William and North 18th streets. When they got to the house, crews saw smoke and fire coming out of the building.

Photo courtesy: Decatur Fire Department

Firefighters searched the house and found it was unoccupied.

Around 3 a.m., crews were called back to house. This time, the house’s second floor was completely engulfed in fire. Officials said the fire was threatening the neighboring homes. Crews put of the fire.

After both fires, the house was considered a total loss.

While firefighters were at that house, another fire was reported; this time at a house near North College and West Center streets. “During the two fires, all the city’s fire apparatus and on-duty personnel were busy fighting the fires,” said Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott.

The house’s garage was fully engulfed in fire. The flames melted the siding on the back of a neighboring house. It also burned the fence and powerlines, as well as a tree.

Abbott said all three fires are considered suspicious. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate all of them. If you have any information about these fires, call (217) 424-2811.