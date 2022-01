DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews were called to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said it happened around 3 p.m. near East Hickory and North Jasper streets. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

There was significant damage to the house. No one was hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. If you know anything about this fire, officials are asking you to call Decatur Fire at (217) 424-2811.