DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters spent part of their Saturday afternoon battling a house fire.

The fire happened at 1770 North Church Street. Firefighters arrived around 4:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the second floor windows; they found moderate smoke and fire conditions inside. They had the fire under control an hour after arrival.

No firefighters or house occupants were injured. The fire was determined to be an accident.